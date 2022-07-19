Splintershards Price Tops $0.0563 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and $826,756.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00088872 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009828 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 870,145,074 coins and its circulating supply is 773,749,384 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

