Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

