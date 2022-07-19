Spheroid Universe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258,107.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $258,107.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.80 or 0.05853600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021440 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.