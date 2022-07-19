SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 79,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,372 shares.The stock last traded at $429.42 and had previously closed at $419.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.86.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.