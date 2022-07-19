SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

