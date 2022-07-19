Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

