Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sono-Tek

In related news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.