SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

