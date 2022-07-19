Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

IPOF stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,374,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,672. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

