Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Huber Research lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,034,563 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

