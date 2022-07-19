Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $183.53 million and $44.59 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,403.08 or 0.99935789 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007490 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Profile
Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,916,310,314 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
