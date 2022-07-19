Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $183.53 million and $44.59 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,916,310,314 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

