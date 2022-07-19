Smaugs NFT (SMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,734.98

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $285,734.98 and $1,250.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
