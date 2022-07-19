SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE:SMRT opened at 4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.02. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of 3.55 and a fifty-two week high of 15.14.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 36.01 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SmartRent

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.