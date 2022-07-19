Slow Capital Inc. Sells 6,970 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. 10,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

