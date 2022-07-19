Slow Capital Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, hitting $212.37. 17,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.29.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

