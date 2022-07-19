Slow Capital Inc. Has $31.74 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,895 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 1.75% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

CMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

