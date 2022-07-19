Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after buying an additional 2,418,903 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 144,358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,189,000.

KXI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,808. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

