Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Moderna by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. 29,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,073. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

