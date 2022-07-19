Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. 13,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.