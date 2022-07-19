Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.43. 9,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.40 and a 200 day moving average of $346.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

