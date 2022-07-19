Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $33,584,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after buying an additional 408,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $23,816,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,980. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Stories
