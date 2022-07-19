Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 17,328 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 169.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $366,487.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,927.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $366,487.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,927.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of PLAN remained flat at $63.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

