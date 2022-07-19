SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading 4.8% Higher

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €11.96 ($12.08) and last traded at €11.84 ($11.96). Approximately 34,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.30 ($11.41).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.17) target price on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.64.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

