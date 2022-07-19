Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Raised to SEK 97 at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from SEK 96 to SEK 97 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 134 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

SVKEF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

