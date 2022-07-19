SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6,669.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 182.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

