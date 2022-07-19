SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 110,803 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851. SILVERspac has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.