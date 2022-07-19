Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silverback Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 271,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

SBTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.03. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $35.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

