Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 42591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

