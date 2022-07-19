Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits One Day Volume of $1,971.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $405,390.95 and $1,971.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

