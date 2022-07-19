SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,439 shares of company stock valued at $365,329 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in SI-BONE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

