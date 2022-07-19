Short Interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Decreases By 37.0%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810 in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 170,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 576,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

