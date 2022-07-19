Short Interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Decreases By 37.0%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810 in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX
VirnetX Trading Up 11.1 %
Shares of VirnetX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 576,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.53.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
