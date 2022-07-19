Short Interest in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rises By 29.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,770,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 76,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 772,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

