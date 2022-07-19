Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Increases By 39.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,270 shares of company stock worth $780,398. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 426,987 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 45,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,888. SSR Mining has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

