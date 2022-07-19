Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Grows By 62.6%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RGC Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

