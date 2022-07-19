Short Interest in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Expands By 43.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 27,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,180. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $598.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

