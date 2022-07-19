Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Grows By 46.9%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 3,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth about $755,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

