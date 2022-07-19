Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Expands By 70.0%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE:PDOT opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.