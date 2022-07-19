Short Interest in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rises By 49.5%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Omega Flex stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.01. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $163.27.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.