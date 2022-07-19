Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Drops By 23.2%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
O2Micro International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 41,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,748. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.91.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
