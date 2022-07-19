Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declines By 39.1%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 44,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVZMY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

