Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Declines By 39.0%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 182,261 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of NOG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 24,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.