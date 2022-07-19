Short Interest in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expands By 60.6%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,643 shares of company stock worth $179,756. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 3,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,493. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

