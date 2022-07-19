Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Declines By 44.9%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at $86,832.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Trading Up 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.75. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

