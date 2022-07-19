Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Drops By 37.9%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 151,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

MBRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,962. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

