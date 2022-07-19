Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Drops By 22.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 22.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of MIND C.T.I. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.