Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Drops By 39.3%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Medalist Diversified REIT

In other news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,057.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,084 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,679,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 317,651 shares of company stock worth $308,760. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

MDRR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,525. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

