Short Interest in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Declines By 25.0%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnum Opus Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPA remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 339,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition ( NYSE:OPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.