Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Drops By 25.0%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of MAGE remained flat at $0.30 on Tuesday. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
