Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Increases By 50.4%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 444,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Loyalty Ventures has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner acquired 2,500 shares of Loyalty Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

