Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Decreases By 24.7%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGHPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock remained flat at $27.00 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

